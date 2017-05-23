Council's problems don't stem from inefficiency: Mayor

THE financial problems of the Clarence Valley Council don't stem from inefficiency, says Mayor Jim Simmons.

Cr Simmons said people should remember the council had already met the Fit for the Future efficiency benchmarks.

"We have not reached this point because we are an inefficient organisation, or because we don't provide our services efficiently," he said.

"We have reached it simply because we are trying to provide more services to the community than we can afford and are at the point where that cannot continue.

"Something has to give."

At Tuesday's council meeting it was pointed out the council's general fund - its cash account - which council promised to keep above $4 million, now had about $5.7 million in the bank.

Cr Simmons agreed the time had come for tough decisions.

"We've been living beyond our means since the councils of the Clarence Valley were amalgamated in 2004," he said.

"We need to have a balanced operating result by 2020/21 to meet the NSW Government's Fit for the Future financial benchmarks and we believe the best way to get there is through a combination of efficiency savings and a rate increase.

"We believe we have struck the right balance. We have examined every conceivable cost reduction measure and have already started implementing them. But we don't believe we can reduce costs further without making a significant impact on the facilities and services people expect council to provide.

"If we were to make further cuts we would need to look at ending our involvement with such things as the Grafton and Maclean sports centres, the aquatic facilities in Grafton, Maclean and Yamba, the South Grafton saleyards, regional art gallery, youth services, cemetery services and a host of other things

we feel people want us to retain.

"But we will listen. We have already made commitments to not close the Iluka Library after receiving plenty of objections from the Iluka community. The $60,000 in savings will now be found within other areas of the library service."

The council has promised to make the coming round of public consultation more people friendly.

Acting general manager Ashley Lindsay said there would be no more public meetings with council officers lecturing the public with Powerpoint displays.

The council will release the times and places for workshops and which will focus on SRV and budget options next week.