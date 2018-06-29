Menu
City of Ipswich Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt and colleagues at a press conference this week.
Council News

Council's request for legal cost coverage rejected by LGAQ

Hayden Johnson
by
29th Jun 2018 12:10 AM | Updated: 5:17 AM
THE Local Government Association of Queensland has rejected an application to fund the Ipswich City Council's Supreme Court challenge through its legal arm.

The QT understands the council made an application to the LGAQ to fund the challenge against the State Government.

Its application was rejected, forcing the court intervention to be funded through the council's own insurance policy.

The Ipswich City Council did not respond to a request for comment.

Local Government Association of Queensland spokesman Craig Johnstone would not comment on the details of the council's legal bid or whether it had the support of the association.

"It's a matter for the courts," Mr Johnstone said.

Last week it was revealed councillors, in February 2017, approved the establishment of a legal assistance policy separate from its one held with LGM via the Local Government Association.

The council argues the minister does not have the jurisdiction to sack the council and described the legal challenge as one to "protect Queensland councils into the future".

On Wednesday Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt said he had not had discussions with the LGAQ about the council's case against the government in the Supreme Court.

This financial year the council spent $740,000 on legal fees to run the entity - $294,000 above budget.

