Council's review of dog policy

RESIDENTS living close to the Brooms Head caravan park have outlined their problems with a council review of the Dogs in Clarence Coast Holiday Parks Policy.

The officer's recommendation was to continue to allow dogs at Clarence Valley caravan parks and for dogs to be permitted in shoulder/school holidays at the park manager's discretion.

The committee heard from Brooms Head resident Nick Brown, who took issue with the council continuing to allow dogs at the park given the proximity of residential houses.

Mr Brown asked for clarification on the way a survey was conducted and raised concern that residents were not individually notified while caravan park users were individually emailed with the survey link.

"This means that campers far outnumbered local community members in the responses and this appears to be an unfair representation.”

Council general manager Ashley Lindsay said the survey was advertised on multiple media platforms in print and online but confirmed guests of the park were directly contacted and residents were not.

Noise disturbances from barking and unrestrained dogs were also concerns.

"This is an important public safety issue for campers, residents and especially children when dogs are left to freely approach people,” Mr Brown said.

The officer's recommendation at Brooms Head was to relocate the dog area closer to the manager's residence for a 12-month trial period.

The officer's recommendation was accepted by the committee.

Councillors also raised concerns about the responsibility of park managers to ensure compliance and to use discretion in shoulder and holiday periods with regards to the dog types and numbers allowed.