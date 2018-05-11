Council's super playground plan about to swing into action

Work has started on Jacaranda Park to make it the premier children's playground in the Clarence Valley.

THE first physical steps towards the redevelopment of Jacaranda Park, Grafton, into the Clarence Valley's premier children's playground will begin on Monday.

Clarence Valley Council said the park will be closed for the day as workers begin soil testing to help with the design of foundations for the equipment and structures is done.

A council spokesperson said the testing will require the closure of the park for the day, so we're asking people to look at using other parks for the day

"If Jacaranda Park is the only option, we ask that people - particularly children - keep clear of the work sites and machinery,” he said.

"We apologise for any inconvenience but hope people understand this work is an essential part of the eventual redevelopment of what will be a fantastic facility.”