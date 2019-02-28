Council's U-turn on units again

THE long-running saga of a set of units in Turf St in Grafton took another twist when the council rejected a revised plan at its meeting on Tuesday.

This was a reversal of the position taken by the Environment, Planning and Community committee a week previous.

Applicant Richard van Dorp Architects Pty Ltd was seeking a review of a determination made last year by the council to refuse consent for the development.

While Councillor Richie Wiliamson moved the recommendation from the committee meeting to approve the revised development plans with an "onerous” set of conditions, slowly as councillors spoke, it became clear the development was again going to be refused.

Cr Greg Clancy, who foreshadowed a motion to support the officers' recommendation to refuse the development, called the plan an "overdevelopment”, citing concerns of access from a narrow laneway.

Cr Andrew Baker countered that the developer had spent a lot of time going back and forth with council officers working with them on the plans.

"It has to be recognised the amount of compliance versus the amount of non-compliance, and if I had to pick a number it would be 99 compliance, 1 non- compliance and on that basis ... this deserved to be approved.”

Cr Karen Toms said there was one thing lacking in the debate, citing the amenity of the people.

"It might be out slightly with the DCP in some areas but what about people's amenity? It might be a good use of infill for that large of land block ... I don't think we've even discussed that,” she said.

Cr Williamson said he was concerned that they were shifting the goalposts on the argument, and said there was a public benefit in new changes, citing the increase in width of Maud Lane after the developer gave land area over.

The initial motion to approve was defeated 6-3 with councillors Lysaught, Baker and Williamson voting for it.

Cr Baker then moved an amendment to Cr Clancy's foreshadowed motion to review the classification of Maud Lane as a two-way street due to the inadequate width that results from the refusal in the first part of the motion, which was passed 5-4.

After further debate, Cr Clancy's amended motion to accept the officers' recommendation and refuse the development was passed, with councillors Lysaught, Baker and Williamson voting against.