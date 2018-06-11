Menu
Trees between Yamba's Convent and Pippi beaches destroyed by vandals.
Council's view to kill

by Caitlan Charles
11th Jun 2018 9:00 AM
WHAT do you do when someone poisons trees to improve their view? Erect a huge sign to block it.

Clarence Valley Council officers will put forward a motion at the corporate governance and works committee meeting to erect a 1.8m by 0.8m sign in place of vandalised trees at Pippi Beach reserve and South Head Park at Yamba.

Council staff have been unable to ascertain who is responsible for the alleged tree poisoning, but the committee meeting business papers suggest the likely cause of the poisoning has occurred to help maintain ocean views. It's proposed the sign stay in place until replacement trees and shrubs are mature.

Clarence Valley Council is not the first council to use this strategy to combat this form of vandalism, with many authorities across Australia using similar tactics.

Councils in Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold Coast have used similar methods erecting signs to block the views until the replacement vegetation is matured.

This is not the first time Clarence Valley Council has had to deal with tree vandalism in the same area.

In 2016, the vandalism at South Head Park resulted in rows of dead vegetation.

Council officers noted in their report to the committee meeting that there had been large-scale poisoning of trees at Yamba, Diggers Camp, Minnie Water and Angourie.

The sign, which will read "Vandalism of trees is a criminal offence” will cost council more than $2000 with the replacement of trees and shrubs likely to cost a further $5000.

The council papers state that vandalism is likely to occur again and, if the vegetation is subject to further vandalism, screens or containers in line with the council's urban tree management policy be implemented.

The corporate governance and works committee will discuss this matter on Tuesday.

