Countdown on for $7.6M gallery upgrade completion

THE countdown is on for the completion of Grafton Regional Gallery's long awaited upgrade and refurbishment, which is on track to be finished by mid-December.

The Gallery Foundation chair Rod Watters said the build of the dramatically refurbished and extended gallery is "on time and on budget", a remarkable achievement given COVID-19 restrictions.

Mr Watters said The Gallery Foundation played an integral role in driving and funding the grant submission, which saw a $7.6 million grant to be awarded under the NSW Regional Cultural Fund, while committing a further $100,000 to the furnishings and fit-out of this great new gallery.

Thanks to a busy period of fundraising events up to late 2019 and the generosity of community supporters, The Gallery Foundation has all but completed its mission of placing the cherry on the cake of the Clarence Valley's premier cultural institution.

"We're almost there and the build has gone smoothly. It's a superb achievement the whole Valley can get excited about," Mr Watters said.

In the run up to project completion and of course Christmas, The Gallery Foundation is offering supporters a way to contribute to the current fundraising goal, while also purchasing luxury gifts for friends and relatives.

The Gallery Foundation is offering Christmas hampers as part of their fundraising efforts to support the Grafton Regional Gallery.

"We're offering two fabulous hampers crammed with handcrafted food and lipsmacking tipples, plus our signature linen blend tea towel, printed in Yamba," The Gallery Foundation board member Peter Nicholson said.

"Customers can purchase hampers via our website and choose a shipping option or collect their hampers in person from either Grafton Regional Gallery, or from Nicholson Fine Foods in Yamba's industrial estate."

Prices range from $20 to $129 and include Christmas wrapping and a donation to The Gallery Foundation.

Visitors to the website will also find the organisation's annual report available for download, plus the reconfigured Foundation Supporters program and updated information around corporate partnerships and bequests.