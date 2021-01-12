Countdown on for region’s first Kmart

Shoppers will be able to pickup thousands of products that were bought online at the new K hub store in Yamba.

Shoppers will be able to pickup thousands of products that were bought online at the new K hub store in Yamba.

The countdown has begun for bargain lovers as the former Target Country site in Yamba undergoes its transformation into a Kmart Hub.

Target officially closed its doors on January 9 with the conversion for Kmart taking place a few days later. It's understood doors will reopen later this month.

"We're giving the store a 'light touch' make over for now, so that we're not inconveniencing the community with a long store closure," retail director of Kmart Australia and New Zealand John Gualtieri said.

"We want our customers to have easy access to the items they need … which is why we're focusing on speed to market. But we have big plans to evolve the look and feel of this store over time."

Mr Gualtieri said all former Target team members have been offered the opportunity to join the Kmart group so customers can expect to see familiar faces once doors re-open to the public.

But what can shoppers expect to see in this smaller site?

"For now, we've taken our most popular Kmart products across kids, home and clothing; and brought them to life in a new way. A collection inspired for a smaller format store, with bigger convenience in mind," Mr Gualtieri said.

"K Hub customers will be able to pop in and visit our teams in store, or shop Kmart's entire product range online using home delivery or click and collect services.

"We'll be using our hub store as a collection point for online Target orders too; giving customers easy access to two of our key Kmart Group brands."