Countdown 'til Working Class Boy sets fire to this town

TELLING HIS STORY: Jimmy Barnes will perform at Grafton's Saraton Theatre on Saturday, December 3.

ONE of Australia's greatest rock legends will roll into Grafton on Saturday to share a little more about himself with the people of the Clarence Valley.

Jimmy Barnes has been touring to promote his new book Working Class Boy, where he has been telling stories about his childhood and singing a few songs in between.

"I'll be talking about the years that shaped me - the good stuff, the bad stuff, the funny stuff," Jimmy said.

Australian actor Sam Niell said nothing could prepare you for Jimmy's tale.

"A fierce, graphic, bawdy account of his working class childhood - truly harrowing, and yet often tender and funny. I couldn't put it down because, above all, it is also a story of resilience and bravery."

Jimmy will tell his stories and play a few tunes at the Saraton Theatre on Saturday at 8pm.