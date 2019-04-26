Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
St Mary's Church in North Melbourne. Picture: Google Maps
St Mary's Church in North Melbourne. Picture: Google Maps
Crime

Terror cops swoop in Melbourne

by Frank Chung
26th Apr 2019 3:19 PM

Counter-terrorism police have arrested a person outside a North Melbourne church.

The man was arrested outside St Mary's Anglican Church on Queensberry Street at about 2:30pm on Friday afternoon.

The Joint Counter Terrorism Team confirmed an operation was underway but that there was no immediate threat to the public.

"There is no current or impending threat to the community," a Victoria Police spokesman said. "It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

Footage from Nine News showed a man dressed completely in white and wearing what appeared to be white headwear being led away by officers.

It comes after the sister of one of the suicide bombers behind the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka that killed more than 250 people alleged her brother had been radicalised while studying in Australia.

More to come.

Video of the man being led away police. Picture: Carrie Greenbank/Twitter
Video of the man being led away police. Picture: Carrie Greenbank/Twitter
church counter-terror police editors picks terrorism

Top Stories

    OUR SAY: Speeches revitalise Anzac

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Speeches revitalise Anzac

    Opinion Student address at Anzac Day ceremony moves acting editor Tim Howard

    Outsider claims win with $101 odds

    premium_icon Outsider claims win with $101 odds

    Greyhounds Win one of the longest at Grafton in memory

    Age not wearying for this veteran believed to be our oldest

    premium_icon Age not wearying for this veteran believed to be our oldest

    News At 99 Henry Corky Caldwell has outlived all his mates.

    Police still looking for clues following fatal crash

    Police still looking for clues following fatal crash

    News Did you see or have information about this incident in 2018?