WE ARE NEWS: Council meetings and missing yachties keep us up at night

ANOTHER day, another crisis. That's life in the newsroom of a modern media organisation.

No sooner had we put today's paper to bed than news broke a yachtie had gone missing off Yamba.

Photo journalist Adam Hourigan headed down to Yamba late yesterday to see what he could find out about the search for the solo sailor, whose abandoned yacht was found off the Yamba bar late yesterday.

Adam's also been in contact with the here.com street mapping people this morning, and set up an interview.

We hope they can time it better than the 2010 Google street view visit, which coincided with the annual kerbside rubbish collection. Click here for our story when Google first came to the Valley in 2005.

A team of Dutch university students has just spent a few days in the Clarence Valley studying our levee system and believe they have come up with a way to revolutionise the way we deal with floods.

Chief of staff Tim Howard is going through their reports and the thoughts of Clarence Valley Council flood engineer Kieran McAndrew for an editorial feature on the concept.

Tim was also listening into the debate on the Pinnacles sawmill decision at yesterday's council meeting which will allow the mill to continue to operate at a reduced capacity and ask the owner, Jacob Page, what effect this will have on jobs at the Raging Red Timbers mill, which employs eight people.

He's also trying to contact the Clarence River Fishermen's Co-operative about the failure of the State Government to pass a Bill mandating promotion of locally caught seafood in restaurants and retail outlets, which has come under attack from the State Opposition.

Reporter Caitlan Charles hit the road for Iluka this morning to catch up with the local public school about the possibility of a crowd funding campaign to get stuff they need.

She's also got a notebook full of material from yesterday's council meeting and already has posted a yarn on the Mayor Jim Simmons' minute on four-wheel drive access to local beaches.

Lesley Apps is pulling tomorrow's entertainment section Out There together, which includes Caitlan's interview with Verse 17, a local band about hold their final show this weekend.

Reporter Ebony Stansfield has just got back from talking to local MP Chris Gulaptis, who has made a big announcement for the Jacaranda Festival. Watch out for her story later in the day.

She's also been talking to the family and friends of brave little Yamba girl Sasha Berry, whose battle with a brain tumour has captured the hearts of our readers.

In sport Matt Elkerton has a busy day ahead.

He's working on a story about the local racing industy's focus on the upcoming Country Championship, which should also be good news for a deserving charity.

He's also talking to a local boxer just about to get back into the ring for his second or third professional fight.

