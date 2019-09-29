Reformed junior state cricket comp kicks off in the Clarence

OPEN FOR PLAY: Keith Griffiths, Rob Pye, Logan Spinks, Clarence Valley Deputy Mayor Jason Kingsley, Thomas Karnaghan, Ian James and Jessica McMahon on the opening day of the inaugural Cricket NSW Youth Championships being held in the Clarence Valley this week.

CRICKET: The inaugural Cricket NSW Youth Championships kicked off today with the Country competition taking place throughout the Clarence Valley this week.

The new format marks an important and historic structural reform to junior pathways throughout the state by unifying the 29 junior associations, 25 metropolitan and four regional, within the NSW Districts Cricket Association.

Since 1909, volunteers have organised the junior inter-district representative competitions for each of the 29 affiliated associations but the competition establishes a statewide junior representative competition.

The aim of the changes was to streamline the Cricket NSW Pathway for under-age players towards state and international cricket.

Over grounds in Harwood, Yamba and Grafton, eight Country NSW boys representative sides between 13 and 15 years will battle it out over the week.

GAME ON: Northern Inlands captain Logan Spinks shakes Lake Macquarie captain Thomas Karnaghan's hand as umpire Rob Pye calls the coin toss at JJ Lawrence Park yesterday. Mitchell Keenan

Newly appointed senior manager of cricket Darren Goodger said the championships clarified the pathway to higher levels for all participants.

"The inaugural season of the Cricket NSW Youth Championships provides wonderful opportunities for players, coaches and umpires to experience representative cricket," Goodger said.

"The response among the cricket community across the state has been most positive to this exciting new concept."

Goodger said the aim was to make progression to the top level more accessible to all involved.

"Our purpose at Cricket NSW is to inspire people to love cricket. By making the pathway process easier to understand, we hope these championships enhance this purpose," he said.

Goodger also thanked those involved in bringing the exciting event to fruition.

"We express our gratitude to the competitions team led by Bruce Whitehouse and the Youth Championships staff, Jess McMahon and Stephen Blomfield, all of whom have done a fantastic job bringing the Youth Championships to reality," he said.

Jess McMahon was on hand for the opening toss and said she was pleased to be involved in the revitalised event.

"It's absolutely fantastic, it's a beautiful part of the world and from what I understand, Grafton and the Clarence Valley have always been a huge supporter of Cricket NSW and country cricket," she said.

"We've just signed a contract to hold this in the Clarence Valley for the next three years and council's doing all they can to keep the carnival alive and cricket going in this part of NSW which is thriving."

McMahon said the focus on the changes has been the development of juniors and creating a level playing ground.

"I believe one of the main purposes of this carnival is to refine the junior pathways for NSW, we wanted equal opportunity in country and metropolitan areas," she said.

"We're aiming for more exposure to coaching and talent specialists to help their careers grow at a younger age."

This year the competition introduced a new Twenty20 format into the tournament and McMahon said it will open further doors for player development.

"I believe the Twenty20 matches are a new introduction and as far as I'm aware they've been very well received," she said.

"A, it's a lot of fun, and B, the shorter formats give them more of an opportunity to try different roles in the team and learn more in a shorter time.

"I'm pleased to be part of this tournament here in the Clarence Valley and we're lucky to have a strong partnership with them."

Metopolitan NSW under-12s to under-15s also got underway in Dubbo today.

Cricket NSW selectors will choose four sides from each carnival to come together for the state playoffs later this year.