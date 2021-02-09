Country cricket takes centre stage on SCG

ACT Aces opening batsman Blake Dean was the star of the 2020/21 Regional Big Bash Finals at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday, 8th February, 2021.

Blake Dean looked right at home on the Sydney Cricket Ground as the opening batsman starred in consecutive matches to hand ACT the 2020/21 Plan B Regional Big Bash title on Monday.

Dean struck 71 not out off 32 balls in the semi-final against Central West Wranglers as ACT chased down 7 for 103 for the loss of one wicket in just 10.2 overs. Later in the evening he backed up with 70 not out off 55 balls as ACT﻿ reached Lake Mac Attack's total of 8 for 130 six down with seven balls to spare.

It was a case of revenge for ACT who fell six runs short chasing 127 against Lake Mac in last year's grand final.

Meanwhile across the harbour at North Sydney Oval, ACT Aces also reigned supreme in the NSW Women's Regional Bash, winning the final by six wickets over defending champions Coffs Coast Chargers, who were missing semi-final centurion Naomi McDonald.

The Regional Big Bash final is the pinnacle of representative cricket for NSW Country cricket councils, with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play on the hallowed turf of the SCG an annual incentive for sides to finish in the top four.

But it's not just the players who feel honoured to earn an invitation to walk onto the historic ground.

Bathurst District umpire Graeme Glazebrook and Clarence River umpire Bruce Baxter officiated the 2020/21 Regional Big Bash Final between ACT Aces and Lake Mac Attack at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday, 8th February, 2021.

Monday's final was Clarence River umpire Bruce Baxter's fifth visit in a row for Regional Bash finals, and fourth for the final itself.

"Once again it was a privilege and an honour to walk onto one of the most famous grounds in the world and umpire at the Sydney Cricket Ground," Baxter said. "It was a great experience, and a really good match."

Clarence River umpire Bruce Baxter and Bathurst District umpire Graeme Glazebrook officiated the 2020/21 Regional Big Bash Final between ACT Aces and Lake Mac Attack at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday, 8th February, 2021.

Each time Baxter has umpired the final he has been joined in the middle by Portland's Graeme Glazebrook, who last year won his fifth successive Kevin Pye Medal for NSW Country Umpire of the Year.

"He umpires in Bathurst and has won the gong for the best country umpire for the last few years," Baxter said.

"He's an exceptional umpire and I just feel really comfortable umpiring with him, and I think he does too. We're similar sort of people."

Baxter didn't have too many tough decisions to make throughout the evening.

The firing of Lake Mac top order batsman Joshua Westwood (12 off 13) out lbw off the bowling of ACT leg spinner Ethan Fitzpatrick (2 for 19 off 4) to take the score to 3 for 47 was perhaps the most telling in the end result and, given the fact Cricket NSW livestreamed the action online and therefore provided the benefit of video analysis, the correct decision, with the ball clearly on track to hit the stumps halfway up middle and leg.

Umpire Bruce Baxter judged Coffs Mac Attack batsman Joshua Westwood out leg before wicket off the bowling of ACT Aces leg spinner Ethan Fitzpatrick.

"It was plumb," Baxter said. "The batsman didn't think he was plumb. He stood there and was mesmerised."

Baxter also had to endure a delay of almost an hour between innings due to insufficient light at the ground.

"At the end of the Lake Mac Attack innings we were in natural light and the lights had come on. I actually noted while they were batting that there were not many on, only about 25 per cent of the lights, and I was thinking when are the other lights going to come on? The four previous occasions all the lights have been on.

"After 15 minutes for the change of innings we went out to the middle and had a look as umpires, and if we were playing on a Saturday afternoon we wouldn't have played. With the Lake Mac Attack openers bowling 130km/h, it wouldn't be real fair."

Clarence River umpire Bruce Baxter with match officials survey the light situation between innings in the 2020/21 Regional Big Bash Final between ACT Aces and Lake Mac Attack at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday, 8th February, 2021.

Mr Baxter said he was told by SCG Trust officials that because it was not a broadcast match, the person responsible for turning on the lights felt they could put the lights on a reduced wattage.

After a series of phone calls from Cricket NSW Pathway Competitions manager Bruce Whitehouse, all the lights finally came on and the match resumed without any reduction in overs.

"The bloke was new, in his first year to the game, and obviously knows nothing about cricket," Mr Baxter said.

"It took a lot of too-ing and fro-ing for about 50 minutes but eventually we got started.

"They wanted to reduce the overs, but I said 'nup'."

ACT Aces opening batsman Blake Dean blasted 20 runs in the 14th over to turn momentum back in ACT’s favour during the run chase in the 2020/21 Regional Big Bash Final against defending champions Lake Mac Attack at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday, 8th February, 2021.

On January 23-24 Baxter also umpired a NSW Premier First Grade match with fellow Grafton product, NSW Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association executive officer Darren Goodger, at David Phillips Field in Pagewood where Mosman defeated University of Sydney by 132 runs.

"As part of the NSW Country umpires program they expect you to come down and do a first grade game each year, and I did a Saturday-Sunday fixture with Goodger," Baxter said.

"Uni of NSW didn't have their mind on the job. They were playing in the T20 final two days later on Australia Day."

Baxter said during the match a player was taken to hospital after colliding with the metal picket fence, which acts as the boundary at the ground.

"I felt this was a very good argument in favour of having the boundary inside a metre or two," he said.

"Each association makes their own rules and, as we know, Harwood refuse to do it, and that's their choice.

"But many moons ago the Clarence River Cricket Association decided to no longer have the fence as the boundary for the safety of the players.

"Back in the 1970s we didn't worry. If it was going to the fence, we'd say good shot. These days people run and they slide, and if the boundary's in a metre of two at least they're not sliding into the fence."

Baxter also supports the latest round of rules introduced since the COVID-19 pandemic, and while some may seem like irrelevant formalities with no local transmission in most regional areas of NSW since April, it was important cricketers remained vigilant and were aware of the rules.

"It's a serious issue for the whole world, so you've got to treat the protocols with a fair amount of respect, because you never know when things can go bum up," he said.