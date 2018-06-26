Country king comes to the Clarence

PROUD MOMENT: Prince of Penzance jockey Michelle Payne with trainer Darren Weir (left) hold the winning trophies after the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse in 2015. Payne became the first female jockey to win the Cup when she rode the 100-1 outsider to victory in Australia's most famous horse race.

THERE is a proverb that actions speak louder than words, and for Australia's leading trainer Darren Weir, it could not ring any truer.

The boy from Berriwillock, a small town 332km north-west of Melbourne and south-east of absolutely nothing, has taken on the giants of the racing industry and come out on top every time.

From the humble country Cups of Victoria to the race that stops a nation, the Melbourne Cup, Weir has seen it all and done even more. And all the while, he has kept his talking to the bare minimum.

But there is one thing the veteran trainer was unable to accomplish, winning at the jewel of North Coast racing, the Grafton Racecourse.

Weir has had one runner in the July Carnival before, former Schweppes Stakes winner Skewiff who ran in the Ramornie Handicap in 2003. It was a race Weir has not forgotten since.

LOCAL HERO: Trainer Darren Weir (centre) mixes with the general public during a parade to celebrate Prince of Penzance winning the Melbourne Cup at a celebration in Ballarat in 2015. JULIAN SMITH

"She was only a young thing at the time, but she ran s**t-house," Weir said. "I haven't been back to Grafton since then. It's hard enough to win at home, let alone when you're on the road."

While he may not have the fondest memories of the Grafton track, Weir will make his return to the North Coast this Winter as one of the special guest speakers at the Clarence River Jockey Club's Barrier Luncheon, a highlight of the July Racing Carnival.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to support the carnival," he said. "I think these country carnivals are great. They are great for the town and for the grass roots of racing.

"I have been a long term supporter of Warrnambool carnival and several other country Cups in Victoria."

In a training career that spans more than two decades, Weir has built a training empire on the back of Australian bush values in hard work, loyalty and respect.

While he may not be a household name like some of Australian racing's biggest stars in Gai Waterhouse and Chris Waller, that is not to diminish the level of success Weir has experienced.

Training winner after winner, the recent season numbers for Weir are staggering.

In the 2015/16 racing season he racked up an Australian record of 347 winners. If that was an incredible feat, a year later he took his success to an ethereal plain as he smashed his own record with 449 winners Australia-wide.

LEADING TRAINER: Top Melbourne trainer Darren Weir JULIAN SMITH

His horses have won more than $50 million in prize-money for the past two seasons.

And this season he is again on track to break the record for a third consecutive season, averaging more than 1.7 winners every day.

It is a staggering feat, but at the heart of it all is just an honest country bloke with a penchant for hard work.

And of course there's his Melbourne Cup victory. When he won the industry's rockstar event in 2015 with 100 to 1 chance Prince of Penzance he had become one of the first country-based trainers to clinch the prized chalice.

As climatic moments go this was the pinnacle, but in Weir's case the ride also proved to be a ground-breaking moment in Australian racing history, with Michelle Payne becoming the first female jockey to win the iconic event.

While Weir might have had a major hand in booting down the door for females in the industry by standing by Payne even when owners requested her not to ride the horse, Weir refused to buy into the monumental moment.

"At the end of the day she was just the right jockey to ride in the race," he said. "The horse was in great shape and had drawn a good barrier, but they have got to be ridden properly, and that's what Michelle did.

While he celebrated the Cup victory long and hard, true to his country roots Weir admitted the best part of winning the Cup "was taking it back to the bush".

Michelle Payne (centre) rides the Darren Weir trained Prince of Penzance to victory in the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015. (AAP Image/Julian Smith) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY JULIAN SMITH

When he and the horse arrived in his home town, with a population a touch more than 350 people, it was to a rapture of applause.

Weir's crowning moment has been immortalised in a floor to ceiling mural on the wall of one of his favourite haunts, the Golden Crown Hotel on the town's main drag.

At the time of his triumph the hotel's publican Bob Borlase said it had come at a perfect time for the town, and had "livened the place right up".

Speaking with G1X Racing at the time of the triumph, one of Weir's childhood friends Max Nunn said the success had breathed new life into the proud town.

"It has taken people's jaw roofs from the bitumen to two foot above the clouds," Nunn said. "People are buzzing, you'd think we had come from Amsterdam.

"I am really proud of Weiry, it's just unbelievable. (It's been) one hell of a ride this story."

Weir has never left his roots, worshipping at the altar of bush trainers as a fledgling trainer in the 1990s, before setting up his own stable in the heart of Victoria's gold rush, Ballarat.

Over the years that stable has grown and grown, and the trainer has along with it. He opened a subsidiary stable in Warrnambool - a place he refers to as the beach - as well as a pre-training facility in the works at former stud property Treverson Park in the country town of Maldon.

He has over 200 horses in work across his facilities, and a waiting list of thoroughbreds longer than the one at Melbourne Grammar School, but the trainer is proud to say he knows each one of his runners by name.

With that amount of horses, also comes a hefty amount of staff, but true to his loyalty, Weir credits each of his more than 100 workers as the key to his success.

"I think the real forgotten heroes of racing are all the people who work with the horses 365 days of the year," he said.

"Not knocking the jockeys at all, but they are not the ones walking the horse each day, they are not there to muck out a box or feed the horse."

The Weir empire is only growing each year, with the trainer putting every cent he earns back into the development of the business.

"Most of it at the moment going into the farm (at Maldon). We are about halfway through construction but we are doing it as the funds come in," he said. "I am not one for the high life, as long as I have enough for my beer of a Saturday night that's what I am happy with."

While he is only coming to Grafton as guest of the carnival, Weir has not ruled out a potential run in the Ramornie Handicap or Grafton Cup, with a decision likely in early July.

"To be honest I don't really know what I have planned," Weir said. "If there is a race suitable, and a horse suitable, then I would love to bring something.

"I have heard alot about how good the Grafton carnival is, I'm looking forward to experiencing it first hand."

Weir will be joined at the barrier luncheon by fellow special guest, Sky Racing Radio's Shawn Cosgrove.

Cosgrove has had a career in the entertainment industry for more than three decades, including stints as the voice-over for television show The Price is Right and a long career as a racing reporter.