Country legend's special CMC Rocks celebration plans

Country music legend Lee Kernaghan is one of the acts headlining the 2020 CMC Rocks music festival.

Country music legend Lee Kernaghan is one of the acts headlining the 2020 CMC Rocks music festival. Luke Marsden

LEE Kernaghan will celebrate the end of his Backroad Nation Tour in style at CMC Rocks.

The 37-time Golden Guitar winner has been on the road most of this year with the chart-topping album, his first new collection of original country songs since 2013, with the support of his good mates The Wolfe Brothers and Christie Lamb.

RELATED: Why country music star is in career-best form

All three acts will perform at the 13th annual event playing across five days at Willowbank in March, 2020. Demand is expected to be high when tickets go on sale to the general public today. Country music fans snapped up 21,000 tickets to last year's event in less than two hours.

"It will be the last time Queensland will see Backroad Nation. It's one of the very last shows of the entire tour," Mr Kernaghan said. "I can't think of a better way to celebrate the end of an amazing tour and an amazing 12 months."

COUNTRY SCENE: Zena Wolfie Mckay shared this snap of Lee Kernaghan, the Wolfe Brothers and Christie Lamb on stage. Contributed

Kernaghan headlines the star-studded bill, announced last week, alongside American country music stars Miranda Lambert and Kip Moore.

"It's so great to see all these international artists coming out. It's one of those special events throughout the year. When that big CMC announcement is made there's an air of excitement cross Australia," he said.

"I was at the third one in the Snowy Mountains and it's been interesting to see the evolution of CMC. It moved to the Hunter (Valley), then found its home in Queensland, which is now the centre of the universe every March."

As the host of Triple M's weekly The Range radio show, Mr Kernaghan said the 2020 line-up is full of up and coming country stars likely to be headliners in their own right in future years.

"When I look at the CMC list and see Billy Currington, Brothers Osborne and Runaway June, I'm getting really excited," he said. "It's not only your big artists, the ones who are huge like Miranda and Kip, but a lot of these other artists are coming through and breaking big time like Hardy, who wrote all those big hits for Florida Georgia Line. I can't wait to see him.

"In my entire career I've never been more excited about what I'm hearing in new music."

CMC Rocks plays Willowbank, Queensland from March 18 to 22. Tickets go on sale today at 9am AEST via Moshtix.