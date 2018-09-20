Country music everyday this week for our farmers

Country Heritage Band performing at the Roll A Bale on Wednesday.

BEING hooked up to dialysis three times a week hasn't stopped Athol Fuller from helping out drought-stricken farmers.

In 2012 Mr Fuller received a kidney transplant that lasted until 2014, but still continues to live life to the fullest.

This week at the Grafton Greyhound Racing Club, Mr Fuller and others have organised Roll A Bale, a week-long country music "walk-up”.

He said everything raised this week will go to Rural Aid's Buy A Bale for the farmers.

It's gold coin entry and musicians will play all day everyday, throughout the week.

"Everyone should come here and enjoy it,” he said enthusiastically.

On the first day of the fundraiser they raised $150.

He said he is so thankful for all their major sponsors and everyone who has contributed.

Joel and Nathan Skinner from the Country Music Club in Maclean and Grafton are both performing this week in support of the cause.

Nathan said he wanted to support Athol and his cause to help the farmers in drought.

He encourages all musicians to come and play during the week as it's a great opportunity to contribute.

There is a massive line-up of artists including Live Action, Country Heritage Band, Backtrakkin, Washboard Willy, members of the Country Music Club in Maclean and Grafton, Showpony Express and more throughout the week.

On Saturday there will also be monster barbecue, which the Grafton Greyhound Racing Club is hosting.

