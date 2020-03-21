Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Country music icon Kenny Rogers has died at the age of 81.
Country music icon Kenny Rogers has died at the age of 81. Craig Warhurst
Music

Country music icon Kenny Rogers dead at 81

21st Mar 2020 5:49 PM

Country music icon Kenny Rogers has died at the age of 81.

A post to the musician's social media read: "The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25pm at the age of 81.

"Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family."

In a career that spanned more than six decades, Rogers left an "indelible mark on the history of American music", his family said.

Chart-topping hits like "The Gambler," "Lady," "Islands In The Stream," "Lucille," "She Believes In Me," and "Through the Years" are just a handful of his songs that "inspired generations of artists and fans alike".

Rogers was a Country Music Hall of Fame member, six-time CMA Awards winner, three-time Grammy Award-winner and recipient of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

 

country music kenny rogers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRCA announce competition premiers after season cancellation

        premium_icon CRCA announce competition premiers after season cancellation

        Cricket WITH the coronavirus pandemic forcing a premature end to the Clarence River Cricket Association season, the competition premiers have been decided

        Coronavirus forces cancellation of another Clarence event

        premium_icon Coronavirus forces cancellation of another Clarence event

        News The NSW Government’s ban of events of more than 500 people in response to the...

        Is the Clarence too complacent about coronavirus?

        premium_icon Is the Clarence too complacent about coronavirus?

        Opinion We may not have any ‘official’ cases here, but it doesn’t mean it’s not here

        Health cold shoulder to Clarence coronavirus measures

        premium_icon Health cold shoulder to Clarence coronavirus measures

        News Clarence Valley doctors say there should be local measures to combat coronavirus...