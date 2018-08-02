Country music star reveals Grafton connection

Catherine Britt will be back in her old childhood stomping ground of Grafton on August 10 for a concert at the Criterion Theatre.

Catherine Britt will be back in her old childhood stomping ground of Grafton on August 10 for a concert at the Criterion Theatre.

GRAFTON is no slouch when it comes to producing award-winning country music artists. Troy Cassar-Daley, The McClymonts, Adam Eckersley, they all cut their musical teeth in the Clarence, learning their trade in their childhood homes, their schools, local venues and for Adam, while he was moonlighting as a car mechanic.

So when the Golden Guitar-winning Catherine Britt mentioned her family's connection to the Jacaranda City, claiming her too as part of stellar roll call of talent was a given.

"My mum's from Grafton. She actually grew up with Troy (Cassar-Daley) so she was from that same sort of time. And my grandparents and my cousins were all there when I was growing up, so I spent a lot of time in Grafton when I was kid, every school holidays. I loved it so much.,” Catherine said.

"We used to go to the different things over the Jacaranda Festival, the things my mum used to do when she was growing up. So many memories come back when I go to Grafton. They all flood through my head, the local pool, I'm very fond of the place.”

She will be back in her old stomping ground on August 10 for a special concert at the historic Criterion Theatre to promote her new album Catherine Britt & The Cold Cold Hearts, the latter a reference to her favourite Hank Williams song.

"A friend of mine from Grafton, musician Rob Imeson (who will be opening act for Catherine when she's in town) came up with the idea of playing the Criterion. I haven't played there before so I'm excited about this opportunity.”

Catherine gets back to the Clarence area a lot now her parents are back in the area living in the beach house her mum grew up in.

"My grandparents also had a place in Corindi Beach and I spent a lot of time there while I was growing up too. Having a beach house down the road was very common back in those days,” she said.

"It's still in the family because Mum and Dad ended up buying it so it's still our family home. That's where I'll be staying during the gigs up there (she also plays Sawtell RSL on August 11).

"It's amazing to be able to go back to the house my mum grew up in and I spent a lot a time at as a kid.”

Of course the places you grow up in and live and frequent do come into play when you're a songwriter and Catherine said she has certainly written a "heap of songs” in the Clarence area.

"There have been so many different ones throughout the years. So many things have happened there including some very personal stuff recently.

"Finding out I was having my son all happened at Corindi. It's also a very inspiring place because it's so beautiful there.”

Life threw Catherine a few curveballs over the past few years.

It has seen her fight and win a battle with breast cancer, marry her husband James and most recently give birth to her first child, her new album testament to trials and tribulations she faced and overcame, as well as the joyous and fulfilling moments that also came her way.

"I couldn't have written this record three years ago. It's totally a result of that journey good and bad. A lot of things have changed from my last album. I'm a totally different person and I'm in a totally different place now.

"The way I look at life, my whole perspective has changed so when you go to write songs they are going to be totally different from before. I can hear it in my songs.”

Depsite the ups and downs, making her new album was a positive experience.

"For somebody who had been through some of the the stuff I went through, I think people were expecting it to be depressing but it's really very upbeat and happy.

"There's lots of stomping, great harmonies and beautiful instrumentation. I'm really proud of it. It's a real reflection of where I am in my life right now.”