COUNTRY MUSTER: 'More than 800 caravans here'

Laura Downing performing on the last day of the Country Muster. Ebony Stansfield

IT WAS the biggest Country Muster yet with nearly three-thousand people at Beccy Cole's performance on Saturday night.

Country music fans gathered from all over Australia to see the chock-a-block line-up of entertainment at the Muster held just outside Ulmarra.

Organiser Wendy Gordan said she couldn't believe the number of people who attended the week-long event which ended yesterday.

"It's the largest one we have done, I'd say we had more than 800 caravans here," she said.

In comparison to the first event held six years ago she said the growth has been unbelievable.

She said it's the biggest buzz when you drive along and you look inside and see all the caravans.

"We started off six years ago with 115 caravans, now look at this," she said and pointed out into the distance.

"It's a sea of caravans."

At the start of the week she said the weather was a bit sad and they initially didn't know how the event was going to go. However it turned out 'wonderful'.

She said it's nice to see how much they have grown and what they inject into the Clarence Valley economy.

Ms Gordan said the best part of the Muster is everybody behind it which she described as "a family".

"It's the crew...all the people returning again. It's like a family, I love it," she said.

This year she said they had a vast variety of entertainment which had went down as such a treat with everybody.

"It all pulled together, all the wheels in motion, nothing that hasn't worked well."