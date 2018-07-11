July Carnival country racing charm impresses

IF CHRISTINA Galofaro and Lachlan Smith's experience is anything to go by, racing in Grafton is much different to racing in Sydney.

The two from Sydney are visiting family in the Clarence Valley, and said while they're racing regulars down south, this was a rare occasion at the Clarence River Jockey Club for the July Carnival.

In fact, it was Christina's first time.

"It's really great, everyone is really nice and friendly, there's so many people saying hello to each other and shaking hands, everyone knows everyone," Christina said.

"It's very different to Sydney, and I like that. It's got a great atmosphere, I had a fantastic day.

"Everyone coming together as a community and cheering on the horses is great."

Lachlan said while he has been to the CRJC during the July Carnival, it was special to be able to share the day with Christina.

"The atmosphere around here is great, and we're here for a good time, win lose or draw," he said.

"Christina hadn't met my grandparents either, so that was nice we could do that too."