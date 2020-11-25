Country star to perform virtual concert to school students

AWARD-winning country singer Amber Lawrence is back with new music for kids and big kids at heart, and will be paying a special virtual visit to Copmanhurst Public School on Thursday.

Amber will perform a Zoom concert at the school after it was one of four to take out a Facebook competition to host the four-time Golden Guitar winning Australian singer-songwriter.

The concert will feature songs from Amber's new kids' album The Kid's Gone Country II - Fun for All the Family released on November 20, which is perfect for summertime fun and is one that will have the whole family singing along!

While many musicians and artists stagnated through 2020 due to the effects of COVID-19 shutdowns, Amber's creativity thrived. She launched her ARIA Number 2 charting DVD - Amber Lawrence Live, collaborated on three separate releases, including the successful re-imagination of True Blue alongside Aleyce Simmonds, Dianna Corcoran and Kirsty Lee Akers, and has now released her third children's album.

Amber is still phenomenally popular as an adult contemporary country artist. In 2019 Amber launched her sixth studio album, Spark - which saw her nominated for CMAA Album of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and Contemporary Album of the Year. It was also the second highest selling country album for 2019 (behind Lee Kernaghan).