Country star’s unique show not to be missed

Golden Guitar winner Tom Curtain will tour Central Queensland following the release of his new album, We're Still Here.

THERE may never have been a show quite like Tom Curtain’s Katherine Outback Experience in the Clarence before.

The acclaimed Golden Guitar winning musician’s unique show is a combination of horsemanship, hilarious working dog demonstrations and live country music.

Tom harnesses his lived experience on stations as he effortlessly switches between working the strings on his guitar to working horses on the land.

With his team of Katherine Outback Experience horses and dogs, the show comprises of an hour of horse and working dog demonstrations followed by an hour of live music with special guests.

“It’s an enormous buzz to see the people coming together and I love seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces when they see the dogs,” he said.

“People love the interaction with the animals and feel like they get extra value from the training tips we share.

“It’s a very hands-on experience for the kids but also an important opportunity to bring the community together and check-in on one another”

Tom first hit the road with his wife Annabel, their horses, dogs and a few ducks after the release of his 2017 No. 1 album Territory Time, with their adventures around the country helping to inspire songs for his new album We’re Still Here.

“We were travelling through Central Queensland on the ‘Speak Up Tour’ and everything was in drought,” Tom said.

“It was terrible. And then, weeks later coming back through, it was heartbreaking to see how the floods had decimated the land, the animals and affected the communities.”

“I was very passionate about it and felt I had to get the message out there - these farmers and communities are facing all these hardships including droughts, floods and fires, and it is so soul - destroying, but they are supporting each other and bouncing back, one foot in front of the other.”

This time the troupe are hitting the road in support of the new album, touring some of the most remote parts of the country with a new member, Harry Hugo Curtain, born on November 2.

The new album We’re Still Here debuted at the top of the iTunes country album charts in Australia and number three worldwide – only behind US superstars Lady Antebellum and Luke Combs.

Tom’s new material gives listeners an insight into his life and celebrate the hope, resilience and pride still very much evident in regional and remote Australia.

It’s a journey from the Kimberley to his home state of the Northern Territory through to Central Queensland and back again, with something for his fans of all ages.

The singer-songwriter said he wanted to inspire and uplift his listeners through the songs about his life, his journey and the “great people who make up this amazing country out here”.

“Overall, I wanted to bring a smile to people listening to certain songs and inspire people out there battling to hold on and speak up in times of hardship,” Tom said.

“I love storytelling and there’s a few good yarns in there as well.”

Tom Curtain performs at the Grafton Showground on Sunday January 12 at 5.30pm. Tickets from eventbrite. Adults $30, students 6-17 $15, kids under five free. Tickets also available on the door.