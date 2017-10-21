Country university centre earmarked for the Clarence Valley

Where it all began. The Country University Centre in Cooma.

A GENERATION after knocking back the opportunity to make Grafton a university city, the Clarence Valley has a chance to redress its mistake.

Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons was excited at the prospect of the Valley finally taking up an opportunity offered by tertiary education.

"Everyone still talks about how Grafton missed out on a having a university,” he said.

"All I can say is it won't be happening in my time.”

On Thursday, November 9, the CEO of Country University Centres, Duncan Taylor, will be be in Grafton for discussions on forming a centre for the Clarence Valley.

Mr Taylor will most likely speak at the Clarence Valley Council chambers to people interested in establishing a CUC in the region.

He described the concept as a way to bring many of the benefits of universities to regional centres so young people and professionals looking to do further study were able to do so without relocating.

He said the CUC was a community driven, not for profit enterprise, building an affiliated network of supported higher education facilities in regional communities.

This model assisted students to pursue higher education while they remained in their regional communities.

Mr Taylor said the model for CUC developed in his home town of Cooma, four years ago and had grown to the extent the concept now received State and Federal government funding.

"When we started it was a totally community driven thing, with no outside help except for some assistance from the council,” he said.

"In that time it's been so successful we've had 186 students, from a town with a population of 7000 use the centre,” he said.

"They've taken part in 78 courses and used the services of 28 different universities.”

He said these numbers have been attractive to governments, trying to bring tertiary education to regional centres.

"The drop out rate for distance education has been something the Federal Government has been concerned about,” Mr Taylor said.

"Studying online is isolating and is one of the major reasons for people dropping out.

"If we can bring students together to use facilities and they're receiving support, they're much more likely to continued their studies to completion.”

Mr Taylor said two more centres in Goulburn and Broken Hill would come on line in the next university year and other areas had indicated they were interested in establishing centres.

"We've been to the Narrabri, Moree area and I'm looking forward to coming up to Grafton soon,” he said.

Mr Taylor said the ultimate aim of the CUC was to establish a network of centres around Australia, which would give it more credibility when talking with universities about sending their services to rural areas.

He said once they became established the centres also offered employment opportunities for suitably qualified local people.

"In Cooma for teaching degrees we've had local people with Masters degrees in teaching taking weekly tutorials,” he said.

Clarence Valley resident Michael Rowe can claim some of the credit for getting the CUC interested in the Clarence Valley.

Earlier this year he ran into Mr Taylor in Broken Hill and convinced him to come to Grafton.

He's been working with the council to ensure the initial talks take place and promoting the event.