The centre manager of the Grafton Country University Centre, Melanie Lamb.
Country University Centre enrolments creating campus feel

Tim Howard
by
28th Aug 2019 10:48 AM
ENROLMENTS at the Country University Centre Clarence Valley are closing in on the half century mark, ahead of its official opening on Tuesday.

Centre manager Melanie Lamb said the enrolment was encouraging and "they just keep rolling in the door."

She said the 49 registered students were made up of 37 female and 12 male students aged between 19 and 62.

There were 29 full-time students and 20 part timers so far, with 26 students in their first year, 10 in the second year, eight in their third year, and five in their fourth year.

Mrs Lamb said the students could choose from 40 different degrees from 10 different universities, but the predominant choices were Southern Cross University at Lismore and Coffs Harbour and UNE at Armidale.

She said the courses they enrolled in were pathways enabling courses to graduate diploma, Bachelor, Masters and PHD.

Mrs Lamb said the centre had already created a campus feel.

"It's a mixed vibe of optimism, opportunity, productivity and brilliance," she said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

