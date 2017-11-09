Country University Centre: What it means for Clarence Valley

Country Universities Centre CEO Duncan Taylor addresses country mayors at Parliament House in Sydney earlier this year.

ORGANISERS of a proposal to bring university tuition to the Clarence Valley are delighted with the response to tonight's first meeting in Grafton.

Local organiser of the Country University Centre, Michael Rowe, said community interest in the meeting, to be held today in Grafton's Clarence Valley Council chambers, had been strong.

"We've had responses from educators, people in business and politics to say they'll be attending the meeting," Mr Rowe said.

He said the CEO of CUC, Duncan Taylor, would address the meeting to reveal the possibilities of opening a centre in Grafton.

"We're inviting people to come to this meeting to get some clarity on how a Country University Centre works," Mr Rowe said.

"Everyone from Tafe, high schools and parts of industry have indicated they would be there.

"Whatever pre-conceived ideas you have, bring them along, but Duncan will be able to clarify what's got to happen."

Mr Rowe said community involvement was the key to the success of a university centre.

"They've worked in at places like Cooma, Goulburn and Broken Hill because of the strength of the community involvement behind them," he said.

"You'd expect a working group to emerge from the meeting of people prepared to put the time and effort in.

"That group will probably have to make a submission back to CUC to let them know.

"That won't happen without people willing to put in that sort of effort."

Please contact Henry Fenner at the council on 6643 0200 or CUC on 0490 809 156 for more information.

The meeting will be held from 5.30-7.30pm.