Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Country University Centre: What it means for Clarence Valley

Country Universities Centre CEO Duncan Taylor addresses country mayors at Parliament House in Sydney earlier this year.
Country Universities Centre CEO Duncan Taylor addresses country mayors at Parliament House in Sydney earlier this year.
Tim Howard
by

ORGANISERS of a proposal to bring university tuition to the Clarence Valley are delighted with the response to tonight's first meeting in Grafton.

Local organiser of the Country University Centre, Michael Rowe, said community interest in the meeting, to be held today in Grafton's Clarence Valley Council chambers, had been strong.

"We've had responses from educators, people in business and politics to say they'll be attending the meeting," Mr Rowe said.

He said the CEO of CUC, Duncan Taylor, would address the meeting to reveal the possibilities of opening a centre in Grafton.

"We're inviting people to come to this meeting to get some clarity on how a Country University Centre works," Mr Rowe said.

"Everyone from Tafe, high schools and parts of industry have indicated they would be there.

"Whatever pre-conceived ideas you have, bring them along, but Duncan will be able to clarify what's got to happen."

Mr Rowe said community involvement was the key to the success of a university centre.

"They've worked in at places like Cooma, Goulburn and Broken Hill because of the strength of the community involvement behind them," he said.

"You'd expect a working group to emerge from the meeting of people prepared to put the time and effort in.

"That group will probably have to make a submission back to CUC to let them know.

"That won't happen without people willing to put in that sort of effort."

Please contact Henry Fenner at the council on 6643 0200 or CUC on 0490 809 156 for more information.

The meeting will be held from 5.30-7.30pm.

Related Items

Topics:  clarence development clarence valley grafton university

Grafton Daily Examiner
Pupil gives the teacher a lesson in bowls

Pupil gives the teacher a lesson in bowls

It was a case of student defeating the master in the final of the Yamba Bowling Club's 2017 Consistency Singles Championship.

GALLERY: Springtime flavour of the Clarence in pictures

The Jacaranda Float Parade submitted for The Daily Examiner's weekly Cover Image competition on Facebook on Monday, 6th November, 2017.

This week's cover image submissions capture a moment in time

Clarence Petrol and Weather

Fuel up at the cheapest place in the Clarence Valley

Find out the weather forecast and the cheapest fuel near you

1600 FOUND: On the front lines of the cane toad invasion

An adult female toad recently caught next to the Clarence Estuary Nature Reserve in Yamba.

Landcare group continues vigilant fight against invasive species

Local Partners