Country university hub takes next step to a mid-year opening

THE Country University Centre in Grafton has moved a step closer to opening with the appointment of experienced academic and administrator Patricia Whannell as manager.

Grafton CUC board chairman Scott Monaghan said Ms Whannell would take up the position from February 4.

Ms Whannell brings a decade of experience collaborating with and teaching tertiary students in registered training organisations and four regional universities to her new role.

Her qualifications include a Bachelor of Science (Biomedical), a Certificate IV in Training and Assessment and a Master of Professional Learning. She said she would complete a PhD in Science and Technology this year.

Ms Whannell's education, working and family life embraces a regional lifestyle.

She is a mother of two professional young adults and her husband is a senior lecturer in STEM Education at a regional university.

"We have all had great success in our study and careers,” she said. "All my tertiary study has been completed while raising my children and caring for elderly parents.

"I have lived in regional areas for more than half of my life and truly value the beautiful and slower pace of country life over a city.”

Ms Whannell, who lives in Coffs Harbour, said her first priority would be to meet people in the Clarence Valley Council and the local business communities to establish what their training needs were.

Grafton CUC aims to open in Pound St mid-year.