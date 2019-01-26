Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New centre manager for the Grafton Country University Centre, Patricia Whannell.
New centre manager for the Grafton Country University Centre, Patricia Whannell.
News

Country university hub takes next step to a mid-year opening

Tim Howard
by
26th Jan 2019 12:00 AM

THE Country University Centre in Grafton has moved a step closer to opening with the appointment of experienced academic and administrator Patricia Whannell as manager.

Grafton CUC board chairman Scott Monaghan said Ms Whannell would take up the position from February 4.

Ms Whannell brings a decade of experience collaborating with and teaching tertiary students in registered training organisations and four regional universities to her new role.

Her qualifications include a Bachelor of Science (Biomedical), a Certificate IV in Training and Assessment and a Master of Professional Learning. She said she would complete a PhD in Science and Technology this year.

Ms Whannell's education, working and family life embraces a regional lifestyle.

She is a mother of two professional young adults and her husband is a senior lecturer in STEM Education at a regional university.

"We have all had great success in our study and careers,” she said. "All my tertiary study has been completed while raising my children and caring for elderly parents.

"I have lived in regional areas for more than half of my life and truly value the beautiful and slower pace of country life over a city.”

Ms Whannell, who lives in Coffs Harbour, said her first priority would be to meet people in the Clarence Valley Council and the local business communities to establish what their training needs were.

Grafton CUC aims to open in Pound St mid-year.

country university centre patricia whannell regional universities scott monaghan tertiary education
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Child rapist wants kids to visit him in prison

    premium_icon Child rapist wants kids to visit him in prison

    Crime Mothers horrified violent prisoners want Family Court orders forcing their children to visit them in jail as experts say these are not isolated cases

    • 26th Jan 2019 1:01 AM
    A lifetime of community service honoured with OAM

    premium_icon A lifetime of community service honoured with OAM

    News OAM recipient appreciates support of Grafton for 49 years

    • 26th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
    Grafton's husband and wife team vie for four Golden Guitars

    Grafton's husband and wife team vie for four Golden Guitars

    Entertainment Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley in winning position

    NSW Business Chamber hits back at NSW Labor

    premium_icon NSW Business Chamber hits back at NSW Labor

    News Regional manager says Labor candidate should 'focus on facts'