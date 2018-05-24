Couple charged with murder after ‘gruesome’ stabbing

36-year-old Mount Garnet man Mark Miller died outside the ambulance station after a stabbing at attack Coolgarra Rd home last night.

IN an attempt to save their own lives, two brothers drove more than 2km to the Mount Garnet ambulance station after being stabbed multiple times at a Coolgarra Rd home last night.

Josephine Teresa Bahor, 35 and Christopher Stephen Hodkinson, 39 are both facing two charges of murder and acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, after one of the brothers, believed to be 36-year-old Mount Garnet man Mark Miller, died outside the station shortly after the attack, which happened at about 10pm.

Acting Detective Inspector Rob Campbell said both brothers suffered "significant injuries" during the alleged attack, which he described as "particularly gruesome".

He said the pair arrived at the Coolgarra Rd property, where they allegedly became involved in an altercation with the couple, who were known to the victims.

"The dispute arose out of a situation between the two (groups)," he said.

He said the brothers' injuries included "multiple wounds and the victims were stabbed and (have) slash wounds to the back, abdomen and torso areas."

The surviving brother, believed to be 33-year-old Rob Miller, has undergone surgery at Cairns

Hospital and is currently in a serious but stable condition.

The couple will appear at Mareeba Magistrates Court at 2pm, where police will allege both the man and woman were armed with knives.

"Police have recovered a number of items of evidence," Acting Det-Insp Campbell said.

He said the victims' family were being provided with support in the wake of the tragedy and appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward by contacting police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.