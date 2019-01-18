Couple hit by car at Ballina

BEACH ACCIDENT: Ambulance staff are attending to two people who were hit by a car on Shelly Beach Rd at Ballina.

BEACH ACCIDENT: Ambulance staff are attending to two people who were hit by a car on Shelly Beach Rd at Ballina. Michael Munro

UPDATE, 9am: THE two people who were injured when they were hit by a car at Ballina have been taken to different hospitals.

Ambulance NSW said the pair, who were thought to be in their 70s, were currently being transported by road ambulances.

The Ambulance NSW spokesman said one patient was on their way to Gold Coast University Hospital and the other to Lismore Base Hospital.

"They are each suffering head injuries but are in a stable condition," he said.

Police are still on scene and investigating the incident.

Original story: TWO elderly people have been injured when they were struck by a car at Ballina earlier today.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said they treated two patients for facial and head injuries.

"We were called about 8:10am today," he said.

"We understand the pair were knocked over by a car and the patients are being assessed now."

Police are also scene.

More to come.