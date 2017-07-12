Couple hopes luck holds when Nardoo races on Cup day

ON TRACK: Julie Whetton and granddaughter Tayla Willis had a cracking time at the races.

GRAFTON businesswoman Julie Whetton is enjoying her days at the races a lot more than she used to.

Ms Whetton, her partner Keith Willis and granddaughter Tayla Willis, had picked a trifecta and two winners between them by the time race 5 rolled around on Ramornie Cup day.

Ms Whetton hoped their luck holds until this race 6 the Earthmoving Equipment Australia Association Plate - Class 6 1200m, today where their runner, Nardoo, will be racing from barrier 11.

Ms Whetton liked Nardoo's chances after the five-year-old mare overcame a couple of setbacks in the last two years.

"She had been winning in Brisbane, but she had a problem with the alignment of her hooves,” she said.

"The trainers, Brendan Mackay Racing Team, was fantastic getting her ready again. It took a while to get it right and sometimes we thought it might not happen.”

A year later than planned Nardoo returned to the track with a third at Coffs Harbour and then a couple of runs at Rosehill and Randwick in April and May.

After six weeks off to freshen up she returned to her home track at Grafton last Thursday for a morale-boosting win.

Ms Whetton said the Grafton win was a turnaround for her as well as Nardoo.

"I had been going to watch her in Brisbane, but could never catch her when she won,” she said.

"Here on Thursday was the first time I've actually been at the track when she's won.”

Ms Whetton said Nardoo was a talented mare who was developing nicely.

"I've raced horses before and I prefer to let them start racing older and develop,” she said.

"I'm not a great fan of racing them too early before they've had a chance to finish their growing.

"You race them as two-year-olds and they burn out and have injuries.”

With a bit of guidance and help placing her bets, Tayla was enjoying giving the bookies a hard time yesterday.

Ms Whetton said she had taken to reading racing form almost as well as her school books.

"She's amazing at picking the form line of the horses,” she said.

On Ramornie Day she warmed up with a couple of places in the early races before picking the winners in races 3 and 4 and Mr Willis backed up with a trifecta.

"We just need the luck to hold out for another day,” Ms Whetton said.