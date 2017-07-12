19°
News

Couple hopes luck holds when Nardoo races on Cup day

Tim Howard
| 12th Jul 2017 6:31 PM
ON TRACK: Julie Whetton and granddaughter Tayla Willis had a cracking time at the races.
ON TRACK: Julie Whetton and granddaughter Tayla Willis had a cracking time at the races. Tim Howard

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GRAFTON businesswoman Julie Whetton is enjoying her days at the races a lot more than she used to.

Ms Whetton, her partner Keith Willis and granddaughter Tayla Willis, had picked a trifecta and two winners between them by the time race 5 rolled around on Ramornie Cup day.

Ms Whetton hoped their luck holds until this race 6 the Earthmoving Equipment Australia Association Plate - Class 6 1200m, today where their runner, Nardoo, will be racing from barrier 11.

Ms Whetton liked Nardoo's chances after the five-year-old mare overcame a couple of setbacks in the last two years.

"She had been winning in Brisbane, but she had a problem with the alignment of her hooves,” she said.

"The trainers, Brendan Mackay Racing Team, was fantastic getting her ready again. It took a while to get it right and sometimes we thought it might not happen.”

A year later than planned Nardoo returned to the track with a third at Coffs Harbour and then a couple of runs at Rosehill and Randwick in April and May.

After six weeks off to freshen up she returned to her home track at Grafton last Thursday for a morale-boosting win.

Ms Whetton said the Grafton win was a turnaround for her as well as Nardoo.

"I had been going to watch her in Brisbane, but could never catch her when she won,” she said.

"Here on Thursday was the first time I've actually been at the track when she's won.”

Ms Whetton said Nardoo was a talented mare who was developing nicely.

"I've raced horses before and I prefer to let them start racing older and develop,” she said.

"I'm not a great fan of racing them too early before they've had a chance to finish their growing.

"You race them as two-year-olds and they burn out and have injuries.”

With a bit of guidance and help placing her bets, Tayla was enjoying giving the bookies a hard time yesterday.

Ms Whetton said she had taken to reading racing form almost as well as her school books.

"She's amazing at picking the form line of the horses,” she said.

On Ramornie Day she warmed up with a couple of places in the early races before picking the winners in races 3 and 4 and Mr Willis backed up with a trifecta.

"We just need the luck to hold out for another day,” Ms Whetton said.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Highlights and race results from Ramornie Day 2017

Highlights and race results from Ramornie Day 2017

RELIVE memories or catch up with any results and galleries with our coverage of this year's Ramornie Day

Out and about at Ramornie Day 2017

Angela and Darren Rediger look stylish in the stands on Ramornie Day.

Check out our galleries from today's day at the races

THE DECIDER: Origin III Live Blog

Live coverage of State of Origin game III

Get all the news as it happens with our Origin III Live Blog

Sydney fast bowler tests Grafton good luck charm

Sydney first grade cricketer Nic Bills enjoying Ramornie Day from the VIP tent at Grafton. If you think he looks familiar he was a substitute fielder at the SCG last season during the Test against Pakistan when Matt Renshaw was injured while fielding at short leg.

Will a day at the races change the luck for visiting cricketer?

Local Partners

Traffic lights cause congestion in council

Councillors vote for service station to go through to council meeting next week

Yamba residents see red over servo development

TURNOUT: A crowd of Yamba residents showed up to the site of a proposed service station near the town's entrance, to hear deputations from members of the public.

Community at a crossroads in traffic lights debate

League legend to get the after-party started

GOOD TIMES: Catch Eric Grothe and the Gurus at the Grafton District Services Club after the Grafton Cup.

Eric Grothe and the Gurus will play after the Grafton Cup

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

8 things to do with the kids these school holidays

Going for a bushwalk is a cheap and cheerful way to entertain the kids

Looking for some school holiday activities suggestions?

MOVIE REVIEW: Nicole Kidman bewitches in The Beguiled

What The Beguiled lacks in pacing, Nicole Kidman makes up for with a spellbinding performance in this sexually-charged psychodrama.

Bickmore ‘in box seat’ to replace Hamish & Andy

Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little host a radio show on the HIT network.

Strongest indication yet as to who will replace Hamish and Andy.

MOVIE REVIEW: Baby Driver is fast and merciless

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Jamie Foxx and Ansel Elgort in a scene from the movie Baby Driver. Supplied by Sony Pictures.

Edgar Wright’s new film is a pedal-to-the-metal ride.

What the judges aren’t telling you on MasterChef

Lots of steam in the MasterChef kitchen. But suspiciously none at judging time.

Is the food still warm by the time it’s judged?

'The Incest Diary': Girl’s sexual relationship with her father

Generic, girl, silhouette. Photo Thinkstock

‘The Incest Diary’ is set to be the most controversial book of 2017

Shark Tank fail leaves sour note for The Moo

Yummers! Pic: Channel 10.

“I have a vision of this business breaking $50 million...''

Australian Ninja Warrior: EP reveals show secrets

Tim Robards on Australian Ninja Warrior.Source:Supplied

Executive producer talks through what it takes to get on the show

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!