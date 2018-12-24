Menu
LIVING WITH LOSS: Megan Butterworth uses her experience with pregnancy loss to help others with a support group.
Couple joins group to help those who lost a child

by Danielle Ford
24th Dec 2018 6:00 AM
AFTER experiencing several miscarriages, Megan Butterworth knew she wanted to do something to make things easier for women going through their own loss.

So, along with her husband Luke, Mrs Butterworth joined SANDS, an organisation that provides support, information and education to anyone affected by the death of a baby before, during or shortly after birth.

"We had to wait for 12 months after our most recent loss to become parent supporters," she said.

"So once that time had passed we did our training and became a part of SANDS and now we work on the hotline as well as in the face-to-face support group."

Mrs Butterworth was part of the group that helped establish the in-person support group that runs once a month in Buderim.

She said everyone had a different experience with the loss of a child, whether through miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss, so the support group provided a good place to build a support network.

"Even though people's experiences are never the same it's helpful to have someone who gets what you are going through to talk to," she said.

"People can come along to the support group and just sit and listen. There is no pressure for anyone to share, but if they want to they can.

"It's tough losing a child at any age and I know from all my losses that you never forget about it, or move on, but you learn to live with it and having people who understand makes that just a small bit easier."

For more, email sunshinecoast@sands.com.au.

