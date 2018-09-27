Couple reveal what’s going on in viral photo

We can all relate to this photo, taken at a nightclub in Edinburgh.

We can all relate to this photo, taken at a nightclub in Edinburgh.

THE man and woman behind the "most relatable photo" ever have revealed what was going on that night after the image was shared by thousands online and turned into a meme.

The photo was captured at Milk Tuesday at the Bourbon nightclub in Edinburgh and showed a man shouting into the ear of a woman looking very bored.

The friends, Patrick Richie and Lucia Gorman, broken their silence on the conversation that got the nation talking.

Lucia was pretty brutal when talking to the Evening Standard newspaper, admitting she could not remember what Patrick said to her.

"Patrick always talks rubbish so it could have been anything," she said.

The image shows Patrick, in a red checked shirt, leaning in to say something in Lucia's ear.

But she doesn't look impressed at all - staring into the distance with a look of complete boredom on her face.

Patrick and Lucia, both 18, told the BBC they were old friends from school who hadn't seen each other in years.

The Facebook post from Alex Hall got everyone talking about the nightclub photo.

Lucia admitted that she was ready to go home at the time the picture was taken, which explains a lot about her expression, The Sun reported.

"I don't know what he said but I know I definitely wasn't having any of it," she said.

"I feel like it was probably the end of the night and I was definitely ready for my bed.

"I probably just thought, 'I'll nod at anything at this point'."

The students had no idea the photo existed until it went viral and had been turned into a series of memes.

Facebook user Alex Hall called it "the most relatable nightclub photo in the history of the art".

And people clearly agreed with his description, with almost 19,000 people liking his post and more than 11,000 sharing it.