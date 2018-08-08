Couple target 'Hat Towns' for drought relief fund raiser

Village Green employees Sam English and Mark Knott, drought appeal organisers Bryan and Kerry Robins, Kirby Danvers, Claire Johnson and Grafton branch manager Commonwealth Bank, Jayd Urquhart outside the Village Green Hotel to kick start Operation Bush Christmas 2.

Village Green employees Sam English and Mark Knott, drought appeal organisers Bryan and Kerry Robins, Kirby Danvers, Claire Johnson and Grafton branch manager Commonwealth Bank, Jayd Urquhart outside the Village Green Hotel to kick start Operation Bush Christmas 2. Tim Howard

GRAFTON couple Bryan and Kerry Robins are taking a lead from country star Lee Kernaghan the second time they set out to help drought-stricken farmers in the NSW west.

Twenty-four years after the pair co-ordinated Operation Bush Christmas, which sent hundreds of cash cheques and wrapped Christmas presents over the mountains to farmers battling drought, the couple have decided to offer their services again.

"This time we've decided to do something a bit differently,” Mr Robins said.

"We were looking at where we would distribute the goodies this time and we remembered that Lee Kernaghan song Hat Town, so that's what we're going to do.”

He said the Kernaghan song referred to the small towns out in the west, often overlooked in favour of the bigger centres, but filled with the battlers and characters he and Kerry would like to help.

"Towns like Collarenebri, Carinda and Cumborah, towns where there is just a pub and a shop, they're what he calls Hat Towns,” Mr Robins said.

"We feel if we take our stuff to the bigger centres it could get a bit swallowed up, so we've decided to take it straight out to these towns.”

They plan to enlist local organisations like the CWA and Red Cross to make sure their donations hit exactly the right spot.

"Employing the local knowledge in those towns should help us get to the right people.”

The enthusiasm from local businesses for this project has been overwhelming for the the couple, who recalled the excitement of the original Operation Bush Christmas.

"Already so many organisations have jumped into help,” Mr Robins said. "As well as the bank for cash donations, businesses all over the Clarence Valley have come on board.”

He said people can drop off Christmas presents at the Village Green Hotel, Commonwealth Bank branches in Grafton, Maclean and Yamba, Service NSW in King St, Grafton, Grafton Mall Newsagency, The Book Warehouse and Impulsive Creations Hair Studio in Fitzroy St, Grafton.

Mr Robins said the other pubs in the Village Green's group, the Moonee Beach Tavern, the Hoey Moey and Coffs Harbour Hotel, would all be collection points for the campaign.

He said the only stipulation about donations was that there was to be no food.

"It's something the Prime Minister has also stressed as part of the process,” he said.

Mrs Robins said one thing they learned from the success of the 1994 operation was not to forget the farmers close to home.

"The way things are shaping, by the time Christmas comes around here there could be a lot of local farmers affected by drought,” she said.

"That's why we'll be keeping plenty of cash and gifts for our local people.

"We wouldn't be able to drive past local people to make deliveries out west knowing people at home were going to be doing it tough at Christmas.

"That's one of the things we learned in 1994 and it was well received then.”

The fundraising campaign begins today - 24 years to the day after the first Operation Bush Christmas was launched - and will continue to collect cash and gifts right up to a couple of weeks before Christmas.

"In the intervening months we will be travelling out west to store and distribute gifts and line up local distribution,” Mr Robins said.

"Last time we received lots of help from SES groups who let us store our stuff in their sheds prior to distribution.”

The Robins plan to distribute the cash and presents in the weeks just before Christmas.

How to make donations

Operation Bush Christmas 2 wants to make Christmas special for as many families as possible and it needs your help.

There are two main ways you can make a donation that will help the cause.

1. Cash donation. Bryan and Kerry have set up an account at the Commonwealth Bank specifically for donations. You can donate cash using these details.

Account name: Operation Bush Christmas 2

Account number: 1048 8146

BSB: 062-546

They will provide cash cheques to farming families to spend in their communities, hopefully on making sure they have a great Christmas.

2. Unwrapped Christmas presents. Kerry, Bryan and Santa's helpers are looking to wrap hundreds of presents for families who otherwise might not have presents to open on Christmas Day. Best gifts are personal care items for the grown ups and games, toys and books for the kids.