Paris Jag Dean-Rogers, 19, and her boyfriend Harley Norman Pascoe, 20, have been charged with armed robbery after the alleged hold-up of a Marcoola convenience store. Pascoe is also facing a charge of arson after the fire at a Maroochydore unit.
Young lovers' day of alleged fire, fraud and faking it

Chloe Lyons
30th Apr 2018 4:43 PM | Updated: 1st May 2018 4:57 AM
A COUPLE will remain behind bars after being linked to an arson and armed robbery.

Harley Norman Pascoe, 20, and Paris Jag Dean-Rogers, 19, were arrested at a hotel after they allegedly held-up a convenience store in Marcoola on Sunday night.

 

Police and Fire Officers attend a unit fire in Hinkler Parade, Maroochydore.
Police and Fire Officers attend a unit fire in Hinkler Parade, Maroochydore. Warren Lynam

Police will allege Dean-Rogers entered the store first followed by Pascoe who then pretended to rob his girlfriend to encourage the worker to give him money.

However, no money was stolen from the store.

Pascoe was later linked to a fire at a Hinkler Parade, Maroochydore unit block and charged with arson and armed robbery.

Dean-Rogers has been charged with armed robbery and while she's not facing any charges in relation to the arson, Acting Inspector Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards said she was related to the unit's occupant.

The pair appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court today with both cases adjourned until June 22.

They will remain in custody as bail was refused for Pascoe and no application was made on behalf of Dean-Rogers.

