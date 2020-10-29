Menu
A Yamba couple was stuck in their car after a tree fell at a rest area south of Macksville - damaging the car and a toilet block. Photos: Frank Redward
Weather

Couple’s escape after car crushed by tree in storm

Adam Hourigan
29th Oct 2020 4:11 PM
A YAMBA couple have had a lucky escape from a freak event as storms lashed the coast.

DRIVING in an Isuzu D-Max 4wd, the couple pulled over at the Paddys Rest area, south of Macksville on the Pacific Highway to shelter from a storm that brought heavy wind and hail.

In the storm, a large tree branch has been dislodged and fallen on the ute, trapping the couple, damaging the car and a nearby toilet block.

A Fire Rescue NSW crew from Macksville arrived a short time later and assisted the couple in their 50s from the car. They were no t injured, but witnesses said they were shaken by the incident.

Police attended the scene, and the couple who were insured had the car towed.

Transport for NSW works have attended to the damaged toilet block, and it is believed the rest area facilities are closed due to the damage, and the prospect of more trees coming down.

Several storm cells have hit across the North Coast, with cells bringing heavy winds, rain and hail.

A severe weather warning is still current from the Bureau of Meteorology, with storms expected in areas such as Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Taree, Armidale, Tenterfield, Yamba, Maclean, Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Dorrigo.

Grafton Daily Examiner

