Couple's plea for help to locate beloved pooches

Joan and Chris Nutt with the puppy of one of their possibly stolen dogs. The couple had just moved to the Clarence Valley in late December when their two dogs, Buster and Lucy went missing. Caitlan Charles

LOOKING forward to enjoying their retirement, Chris and Joan Nutt moved to the Clarence Valley from Melbourne in December.

However, their initial welcome has been horrible, with their two british bulldogs stolen within weeks of arriving.

The couple are pleading with the public to help locate their beloved pooches.

On December 4, The Nutts sold their house in Victoria and bought in Copmanhurst, but due to a delay with moving in, initially stayed at a friend's place in Eatonsville.

On the day before they were due to move into their new home, their dogs Buster and Lucy disappeared from their friend's home.

"They are brother and sister, he's three years old, she's two years old," Chris said of the missing dogs.

On December 15, Chris drove to Coffs Harbour to pick up his wife at the airport after she had returned to Melbourne for a few days. While they were gone, the two dogs disappeared.

There were three dogs in the run at the Eatonsville home: Buster, Lucy and her puppy, who is still with the Nutts now.

The couple have reported their dogs missing to the police, the pound, many animal groups in the area and on social media. They became suspicious when there had been no sightings of the dogs.

"Someone knew where we were," Joan said.

"We have a feeling it was one of the guys who helped us move," Chris added.

The couple's furniture came from Melbourne on December 6, just two days after they'd originally planned to move into their new home. But due to delays, their furniture stayed on the Eatonsville property until they could move in.

The Melbourne removalist arranged for two local men to help them move when the time came on December 16.

The following day, one of the original men didn't return, with a third man coming to help.

Chris said the man who came on the Saturday but not the Sunday took an interest in the bulldogs.

"It just makes me very angry, if someone came to me and said: 'can we use your dog for breeding' or 'when are you going to have puppies', I would have sold them one or given them one if they were that desperate," Joan said.

Chris said he had heard of up to three other bulldogs going missing in the Clarence Valley in recent months.

There was an unconfirmed sighting of the dogs at Woolworths in Woolgoolga on Tuesday.