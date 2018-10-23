Couple's royally right timing during Aussie holiday

WHEN they planned their trip to Australia earlier this year, Chris and Alison Loader thought attending a friend's wedding would be the only major highlight of their stay.

To their excitement, the patriotic Portsmouth couple realised their trip coincided with the Duke and Duchess' visit to Fraser Island.

ROYALLY RIGHT TIMING: Portsmouth couple Chris and Alison Loader managed to get a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their Australian holiday. The pair were on their way to Airlie Beach from Chinchilla, but stopped in Hervey Bay for a day of whale-watching when the royals briefly passed by. Blake Antrobus

Yesterday, the Loaders were preparing to go whale watching when they caught a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan leaving the marina.

"It was a classic case of being in the right place at the right time," Mrs Loader said

"We're very patriotic, the new Royal Family are fantastic and in touch with the people.

"This was our first time seeing them in the flesh.

"I just think they're a lovely couple, it's good to see them modernising the royalty."