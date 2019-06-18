Menu
RUBBISH: A discarded condom packet was among a couple not far from the car park at Bicentennial Garden in Ballina.
RUBBISH: A discarded condom packet was among a couple not far from the car park at Bicentennial Garden in Ballina.
News

Couples seen 'having sex in plain view' at family park

by Graham Broadhead
18th Jun 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:26 AM
BICENTENNIAL Garden at the northern entrance to Ballina has a frisbee golf course and a cycleway for families -- and it's a place where men meet to have sex.

And that inspired one man to last week take to Facebook to warn the community and express his disgust, "especially in an area where children are taken."

Bicentennial Garden over the years has been known as a haunt for men to meet for sex.

The man wrote in the week when he used the disc golf course "a fair bit", what he saw was "unbelievable".

"We have seen two couples having sex in plain view," he wrote.

 

MEETING PLACE FOR SEX: Bicentennial Garden at the northern entrance to Ballina has been infamous as a meeting place for men to have sex. But there now is a frisbee golf coure at the park.
MEETING PLACE FOR SEX: Bicentennial Garden at the northern entrance to Ballina has been infamous as a meeting place for men to have sex. But there now is a frisbee golf coure at the park.

"We have been hit on by older men as we played the course and seen the same three cars every single day.

"And we know the people who own these cars are involved in these activities as we have seen it.

"In just one hour, you will see at least five to 10 cars pull in.

"Then the person will walk around the bushes as if they are looking for something.

"I have nothing against people's sexual preferences whatsoever, but it you're going to do that (sex), do it in your house."

It only took a short walk right near the car park at the western end of the park for the Advocate to find several discarded condom wrappers and one used contraceptive.

The man wrote on Facebook he also found containers of lubricant.

A Ballina Shire Council spokesperson said council was aware of the issue and mayor, Cr David Wright, had met with the commander of the Richmond Police District, Superintendent Toby Lindsay, to request more police patrols.

"Council will continue to work with local authorities to ensure our community feel safe to enjoy our open spaces," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, any incidents at the park should be reported to police.

