Young Beautiful Couple in Underwear Lying on Bad. Hadsome Man and Attactive Woman in Love. Passionate Romantic Couple Resting after Sax at Home. Passion Intimate Relationship and Love.
Lifestyle

Couple’s ‘shocking’ bedtime swap

by Rhian Deutrom
30th Jul 2019 4:30 PM

The Twittersphere is currently in meltdown after a couple was outed by their friend over their bizarre bedtime rule that has been described as "sinful" and "abominable".

Jeff Stein, a reporter at The Washington Post, took to Twitter this month to recount a distressing conversation he had with friends during a get together several months ago.

"A couple we are friends with said they don't sleep on the same side of the bed every night," Jeff revealed.

"As in, every night when they get into bed, they don't know who will sleep on which side. Still blows my mind."

This couple's unusual bedtime rule has been described as “sinful” and “wrong”.

Jeff said while it "seems like pure anarchy to me" he was also slightly intrigued by the idea.

"To overthrow the chains of convention, end every night by starting anew, and let all that is solid to melt into air," Jeff pondered.

He then confirmed that his couple friends had confirmed a few details he had left out of his initial tweet.

 

 

Regardless of the corrections, Jeff's bedtime story blew the lid off the internet, with people around the world completely taken aback by the idea of swapping sides of the bed with such gay abandon.

The post received more than 92K likes and 10.3K retweets, as people jumped in to express their absolute disgust in the couple's "sadistic" behaviour.

"If one of us accidentally falls asleep on the wrong side, we need to wake up and move," one man wrote.

"My god, we aren't animals."

 

 

 

 

People described the rule as complete "madness", saying they could never sleep without laying on their designated side of the bed.

Others said the "abominable" idea terrified them, and so did Jeff's friends.

 

 

 

 

But others weren't as quick to shun Jeff's mates, explaining that they too lived by the law of bedtime freedom.

 

 

 

Just a few months ago, an Irish couple revealed they too sleep on different sides of the bed each night, which left people irate and utterly confused.

So what do Aussie couples think of this unusually relaxed bedtime rule?

Do you and your partner sleep on designated sides of the bed, or are you just as free and easy as these guys?

 

 

Continue the conversation @Rhi_lani or email rhian.deutrom@news.com.au

