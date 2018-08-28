Menu
FILE PHOTO: A Coast couple have been charged following a violent set-up targeting a visa holder.
Crime

Couple's violent set-up targets visa holder

Sarah Barnham
by
28th Aug 2018 10:38 AM
TWO people have been arrested and charged over a burglary set-up targeting a visa holder.

Beerwah police acting officer in charge Tully Anderson said on Thursday a 34-year-old Pakistani man on a student visa had driven a female friend from Brisbane to Beerwah.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anderson said the woman told the victim she needed to collect her belongings from an ex-partner's house and asked him to park at a location on Ironwood Crescent.

The pair waited at the spot for a while when another car drove up behind them and parked.

Acting Snr Sgt Anderson said a man got out of the car holding a large knife.

He threatened the driver before stealing the victim's car keys and mobile phone.

The man and woman fled the scene together.

Acting Snr Sgt Anderson said the victim and accused woman had known each other for a month.

He said a man and woman, both 33-years-old were charged with several offences and would appear at Caloundra Magistrates Court on September 19.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

