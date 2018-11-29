Menu
EVASIVE ACTION: A cement truck came to rest in a ditch near the Pacific Highway, Centenary Drive intersection, north of Grafton, NSW.
'Courageous' action taken by truck driver in rollover

Jenna Thompson
29th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
POLICE have praised the efforts of the concrete mixer driver involved in a rollover at the Centenary Drive, Pacific Highway intersection on Monday.

It is understood a car, travelling down Centenary Drive, failed to give way to Pacific Highway traffic, and turned right onto the highway, causing the cement mixer driver to brake suddenly to avoid a collision.

"The truck driver took evasive action to a car that disobeyed a give way sign,” acting Inspector Dallas Levin said.

"The (cement mixer) driver did a courageous thing to avoid colliding with other cars, but it did mean it also caused significant damage to his vehicle.”

Due to the sudden manoeuvre taken by the driver, the concrete mixer lost control at the intersection where the truck rolled onto its side.

The driver was taken to Grafton Base Hospital with minor injuries and, it is believed, was released later that afternoon.

This is not the first time motorists have come to grief at this intersection.

In 2014, a car crashed into a ditch about 300m north of the Centenary Drive intersection with all four occupants injured.

And just last year emergency services attended a collision between a white Holden Commodore and semi-trailer.

The car involved in Monday's rollover reportedly left the scene.

If you have information about the incident, please contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222.

