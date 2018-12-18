Courageous Cotten lifts Coutts into finals contention

Coutts Crossing's Ryan Cotten in the field during the Clarence River Cricket Association 2017/18 round 3 GDSC Premier League match between Clocktower Hotel Brothers and Grafton Hotel Coutts Crossing at Ellem Oval on Saturday, 4th November, 2017.

Coutts Crossing's Ryan Cotten in the field during the Clarence River Cricket Association 2017/18 round 3 GDSC Premier League match between Clocktower Hotel Brothers and Grafton Hotel Coutts Crossing at Ellem Oval on Saturday, 4th November, 2017. Bill North

CRICKET: Back-to-back unbeaten half-centuries to Coutts Crossing middle order batsman Ryan Cotten has pulled off a remarkable recovery for the side who find themselves in the top four of the GDSC Premier League heading into the mid-season break.

After ensuring Coutts Crossing got home in the late stages against GDSC Easts on Saturday, Cotten (78*) backed up that effort with a determined knock to earn an unlikely result against Tucabia-Copmnhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving.

Cotten had to fight through relentless rain at Lower Fisher Park as he anchored the run chase with Coutts needing 138 for victory.

He walked to the wicket with the side struggling at 2-23 and never looked back, punching the ball to the boundary rope 11 times.

"I was absolutely drenched by the end of it, but it was actually a lot harder to bat while the ball was new and it wasn't as wet,” Cotten said. "I found it easy going when the ball and pitch were soaked.

"Noel (O'Connell) came out to bat and smoked them everywhere as well when he got in.

"I reckon it was a lot more difficult for the bowlers than the batters.”

Cotten and O'Connell (22) put on an unbeaten partnership of 96 as Coutts reached the total in the 31st over.

Earlier Tucabia-Copmanhurst had been led with the bat by Bradyen Pardoe (55) who grafted his way to a half-century after the side had struggled at 5-47. Coutts seamer Zac Page took all five of those wickets.

In the other games on Sunday, an unbeaten half-century from Brothers captain Jake Kroehnert (55*) led his side to a comfortable seven-wicket win over GDSC Easts.

Meanwhile Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel and Westlawn were not able to get a result after the deluge washed them off McKittrick Park but not before Rohan Hackett took 3 for 7 off 4.