Palaszczuk’s huge lead over Frecklington

OPPOSITION Leader Deb Frecklington is struggling to convince Queensland voters she would make the better Premier, five months after taking over the LNP's top job.

An exclusive Courier-Mail/YouGov-Galaxy poll has found more and more voters believe Annastacia Palaszczuk is the best woman for the job, with the Premier streaking ahead in the preferred premier rating.

Ms Palaszczuk now leads Ms Frecklington by a whopping 20 percentage points.

About 47 per cent of Queenslanders polled said the Labor leader made the better premier, up from 42 per cent in the last poll conducted in February. Just 27 per cent preferred Ms Frecklington.

That result has gone backwards for the Opposition Leader since February, when 31 per cent of those polled said they preferred her as premier.

It is also two percentage points lower than the preferred premier support shown for former opposition leader Tim Nicholls last November.

General voter satisfaction with both leaders has increased since the last poll, up two percentage points each.

Almost half of the 900 Queenslanders polled statewide over two nights last week - 46 per cent - believed Ms Palaszczuk was doing a good job as Premier, up from 44 per cent in February.

The number of voters dissatisfied with Ms Palaszczuk remained steady at 38 per cent while 16 per cent said they were uncommitted. Voter satisfaction in Ms Frecklington's performance as Opposition Leader - the third leader the party has had in three years - has increased from 29 per cent to 31 per cent over the past three months.

But more voters are also dissatisfied with Ms Frecklington since the last poll in February, up from 25 per cent to 28 per cent. That is still well down on the 40 per cent who said they were dissatisfied with the LNP leadership in November under Mr Nicholls.

Sean Leahy's vieew of the latest LNP polling figures. Picture: Sean Leahy

Ms Frecklington has work to do to show voters who she is, with almost half of those polled - 41 per cent - unsure about her performance.

It comes after The Sunday Mail revealed overall support for Labor is continuing to rise since last year's state election. Labor now leads the LNP by 53 per cent to 47 per cent on a two-party preferred basis.

The ALP's primary vote has also increased since the November 25 election, up from 35.4 per cent to 38 per cent while the LNP's primary vote has increased from 33.7 per cent to 35 per cent.