COURSE DAMMED: Westlawn handed expiry date by CRJC

Aerial view of Grafton’s Clarence River Jockey Club (CRJC) race track wtih the Westlawn Golf Course in the middle. Photo JoJo Newby

GOLF: Westlawn Golf Club’s long-term hopes have been dashed by Clarence River Jockey Club outlining its plans for the land on which it sits.

With just over two weeks to go before the golf club’s lease is up, the CRJC handed Westlawn a lifeline but the terms on the lease state the course’s days are numbered.

“Westlawn Golf Club were close to securing lease of land with a detailed business plan requiring some adjustments, only to be told the true plans the CRJC have for the golf course,” Westlawn Golf Club said in a media release.

The CRJC plans to build a new dam and extra water tanks across parts of the Westlawn Colf Course in the coming years.

“Initially, the proposed plans for the dam were minor interruptions to the 9th hole. Now it appears that the dam is a priority to CRJC and Racing NSW and will happen within the next two years, closing the course for up to six months and destroying up to four holes.”

The prolonged course closure would likely prove too much for the golf club which relies on volunteers and low- cost memberships.

Westlawn committee members were frustrated.

“Under strict regulations, the Westlawn Golf Club could begin in 2020 with a chance of being shut down for a six- month period, spend the next six months repairing their damage at our own cost, to then be possibly told that the lease will end because they need the whole golf area for a training track,” they said.

“Does this sound like an inviting business proposition? Why was there ever a need to complete a detailed five-year plan? Waste of time.

“Whilst the CRJC indicated their concerns in our business plan for the long-term viability of volunteers, maintenance of the course and paying members, it is quite clear that there is no long-term viability as they have plans for the area.”

CRJC chief executive officer Michael Beattie stated the plans had been in the works for six years and were the only feasible way to keep the club afloat.

“The building of the dam has been in the planning phase since 2013,” Beattie said.

“It has been an ever-changing issue because of the environmental impacts and the governments stance on it all. These were issues that were going to have to be addressed no matter what happened.

“We’re not in a position, environmentally, where we can use town water to keep the course alive any more.”

While a difficult decision, Beattie regretted the group could not provide more clarity on the developments.

“What we have tried to do is to give the golf club some indication of things that we think will happen in the future. The difficulty is that we don’t know if it will happen in two months or two years. It’s obviously been extremely difficult for them but it’s also difficult for us.,” he said.

“The golf club members have worked very hard and we’ve been impressed with their efforts but there are some major challenges financially, keeping the golf course alive. It’s heavily reliant on volunteer input.

John Hall has been working behind the scenes at the July Racing Carnival for close to 30 years.

“It would have been unfair to allow them to decide as to whether they progress without the knowledge of our intentions to build the training track that will significantly impact the golf course.”

Beattie said he “understands their disappointment” but stated that although the closure of the golf course was not something he had hoped for, the CRJC was more integral to Grafton’s economy.

“People have to understand that it’s the Grafton Racecourse Reserve and it’s core business is racing. I believe that it is incumbent upon the committee of the CRJC that we do everything we can do to include the sustainability of racing in Grafton,” he said.

“It is clearly one of the two major events in town and it is imperative to the long-term economical health of Grafton that the CRJC continue to promote a successful July Carnival.

“Part of that ability is to be recognised as one of the better training centres within country NSW. We must our uphold high standard.”

Westlawn members will hold a board meeting at the club at 10.30am on December 29 before meeting with the CRJC board in January to discuss their options, leaving the course to sit unattended for up to a month.