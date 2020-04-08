Menu
Crime

IN COURT: 10 people appearing in court today

Adam Hourigan
by
8th Apr 2020 8:43 AM
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, April 7.

ANTHONY FERDINAND GALLEGO
ZACHARY MICHAEL BURKE
ZACHARY BURKE
JOSEPH GORDON GIBSON
DANIEL POLLEY
ROBERT LESLIE WILLIAMS
ANTHONY FERIAND GALLEGO
AARON OSCAR GLASER
BRENDAN RAY HEMSWORTH
MATTHEW JAMES MATON

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Grafton Daily Examiner

