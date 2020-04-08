IN COURT: 10 people appearing in court today
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, April 7.
|ANTHONY FERDINAND GALLEGO
|ZACHARY MICHAEL BURKE
|ZACHARY BURKE
|JOSEPH GORDON GIBSON
|DANIEL POLLEY
|ROBERT LESLIE WILLIAMS
|ANTHONY FERIAND GALLEGO
|AARON OSCAR GLASER
|BRENDAN RAY HEMSWORTH
|MATTHEW JAMES MATON
Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.
These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.