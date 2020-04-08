IN COURT: 10 people appearing in court today

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, April 7.

ANTHONY FERDINAND GALLEGO ZACHARY MICHAEL BURKE ZACHARY BURKE JOSEPH GORDON GIBSON DANIEL POLLEY ROBERT LESLIE WILLIAMS ANTHONY FERIAND GALLEGO AARON OSCAR GLASER BRENDAN RAY HEMSWORTH MATTHEW JAMES MATON

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.