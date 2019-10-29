Menu
Crime

IN COURT: 10 people facing court today

Jenna Thompson
by
29th Oct 2019 7:32 AM
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, October 29.

 

  • MATTHEW JAMES MATON
  • RICKY JOHN EDWARDS
  • JACINTA LAURIE
  • BRODIE DOYLE
  • JON PETER WALLACE
  • ANGELICA ROSEMARY CARNEY
  • WADE SULLIVAN
  • TAYLAH ELLEN FRAMPTON
  • SEAN RAYMOND TOWERS
  • TYRONE MATHIAS

 

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

clarence crime grafton court
Grafton Daily Examiner

