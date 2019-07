Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 26

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 26

EACH day a number of people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 26.

VICTOR DAVID SCHEMBRI

HARLAN JAY THORLEY

JERMAINE PAUL CURRIE

NATHAN JAMES OPIE

ARUN GARG

JAIDEN MANNELL

ADRICK LEE MARTIN

TYSON EVELEIGH

DENNIS PEARCE

KENNETH JOHN WALES

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents