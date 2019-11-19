IN COURT: 10 people facing Grafton court today

Here's a list of everyone appearing in court today.

Here's a list of everyone appearing in court today.

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, November 19.

MARK ANDREW HUGHES

KYLE DALEY

CHRISTOPHER JAMES LAZAREDES

JOSHUA TAJBER

NEVILLE JNR MCGRADY

ALEJANDRO MORENO MATTENSOHN

LUKE BENJAMIN HANNA

ROBERT JOHN MCDONALD

KIRSTY SELLECK

TIMMY GASSMAN

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.