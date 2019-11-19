Menu
Here's a list of everyone appearing in court today.
Crime

IN COURT: 10 people facing Grafton court today

Jenna Thompson
by
19th Nov 2019 7:34 AM
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, November 19.

  • MARK ANDREW HUGHES
  • KYLE DALEY
  • CHRISTOPHER JAMES LAZAREDES
  • JOSHUA TAJBER
  • NEVILLE JNR MCGRADY
  • ALEJANDRO MORENO MATTENSOHN
  • LUKE BENJAMIN HANNA
  • ROBERT JOHN MCDONALD
  • KIRSTY SELLECK
  • TIMMY GASSMAN

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.
These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

clarence crime grafton court
Grafton Daily Examiner

