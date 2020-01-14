Menu
Crime

IN COURT: 10 people facing Grafton court today

Jenna Thompson
by
14th Jan 2020 11:51 AM
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, January 14.

 

  • ANTHONY JOHN BRIDGE
  • CRAIG SEBASTIAN JOHNSON
  • ERIC MALCOM UGLE
  • JARROD BOYD MARSHALL
  • LACHLAN WALKER
  • MATHEW JAMES WEST
  • MICHEAL SULLIVAN
  • SAM LANDERS
  • SHAYNE LESLIE JOHNSON
  • WILLIAM JOHN BEOHM

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

clarence crime grafton court
Grafton Daily Examiner

