Crime

IN COURT: 10 people facing Grafton court today

Jenna Thompson
by
12th May 2020 10:00 AM
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, May 12.

 

  • PAUL LUDWIG GAYKO
  • CONNOR DANIELS
  • TEENA LOUISE GOODWIN
  • LUKE DUGMORE
  • DARRELL WILLIAM PERRY
  • Samarah Lee Willetts v TBD
  • Liam FARMILOW v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)
  • DENNIS ADRIAN CURRIE
  • BREANNA JADE WOOD
  • DAVID PALMER

 

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

clarence crime grafton court
Grafton Daily Examiner

