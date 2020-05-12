IN COURT: 10 people facing Grafton court today

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, May 12.

PAUL LUDWIG GAYKO

CONNOR DANIELS

TEENA LOUISE GOODWIN

LUKE DUGMORE

DARRELL WILLIAM PERRY

Samarah Lee Willetts v TBD

Liam FARMILOW v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)

DENNIS ADRIAN CURRIE

BREANNA JADE WOOD

DAVID PALMER

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.