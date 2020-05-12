IN COURT: 10 people facing Grafton court today
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, May 12.
- PAUL LUDWIG GAYKO
- CONNOR DANIELS
- TEENA LOUISE GOODWIN
- LUKE DUGMORE
- DARRELL WILLIAM PERRY
- Samarah Lee Willetts v TBD
- Liam FARMILOW v Roads & Maritime Services (Licence Appeals)
- DENNIS ADRIAN CURRIE
- BREANNA JADE WOOD
- DAVID PALMER
Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.
These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.