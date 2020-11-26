Menu
Crime

IN COURT: 11 people facing criminal court today

Jarrard Potter
by
26th Nov 2020 6:31 AM
EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.  

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Clarence Valley district and local court today:  

GRAFTON

  • SAMUEL NOLAN
  • MITCHELL MURRY
  • CAIN DANIEL FREEBURN
  MACLEAN

  • AARON JAMES DALY
  • ALEX ASKHARYA
  • BRENDAN PAUL OWEN
  • BRIAN BARNEY ANDERSON
  • BRIAN PATRICK FARRELL
  • CLINTON DAVID TORRENS
  • CURTIS STEPHEN LAURIE
  • DAVID BIHARI WILSON

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.      

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

