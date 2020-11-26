IN COURT: 11 people facing criminal court today

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Clarence Valley district and local court today:

GRAFTON

SAMUEL NOLAN

MITCHELL MURRY

CAIN DANIEL FREEBURN

MACLEAN

AARON JAMES DALY

ALEX ASKHARYA

BRENDAN PAUL OWEN

BRIAN BARNEY ANDERSON

BRIAN PATRICK FARRELL

CLINTON DAVID TORRENS

CURTIS STEPHEN LAURIE

DAVID BIHARI WILSON

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.